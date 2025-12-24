Karl Kanthak on Substack
Flu, or "Flu Related" mortality.
"Why does the CDC estimate deaths related to seasonal flu?"
7 hrs ago
•
Karl Kanthak
December 2025
The CDC’s Measles Math Problem:
How “Unvaccinated” Became a Catch‑All for Missing Data- "Unknown"
Dec 24, 2025
•
Karl Kanthak
The clear implication of eliminating nonmedical exemptions to school attendance vaccine requirements?
If an adult is not competent to direct the preventive healthcare of their child, why are they competent to direct their own healthcare?
Dec 14, 2025
•
Karl Kanthak
November 2025
Comment to ACIP: Need for Alignment Between ACIP and USPSTF Safety and Evidence Standards in Preventive Medicine
Deadline Midnight, 11.24.2025- "The agenda will include discussions on vaccine safety, the childhood and adolescent immunization schedule, and hepatitis…
Nov 24, 2025
•
Karl Kanthak
How the ACIP Deviates from the USPSTF Guidelines
Preventive interventions must meet a higher safety standard than therapeutic ones—yet vaccines, though preventive, are governed by lower‑tier…
Nov 17, 2025
•
Karl Kanthak
October 2025
"Don't you believe in Vaccines and Vaccination?" "Do you mean in Principle, or in Practice?"
I don't have to believe, because I know.
Oct 17, 2025
•
Karl Kanthak
"An Inconvenient Study" is a damning example of Data Suppression & Self-Censorship.
This documentary illustrates that any data conflicting with "Safe and Effective", violating the "Vaccinators Creed", can result in the researchers…
Oct 17, 2025
•
Karl Kanthak
Acetaminophen: "Would it be approved today?"
Very interesting and informative student research paper
Oct 2, 2025
•
Karl Kanthak
September 2025
RFK, Jr's True Sin- Heresy and Blasphemy Against the "Vaccinators Creed"
Finance Senate Hearing Fanaticism and Zealotry in the Modern Inquisition.
Sep 9, 2025
•
Karl Kanthak
May 2025
Why can't any vaccine injury be acknowledged?
Because Universal Vaccination Requires the Perception by the Population that Injury is So Rare it is Only Theoretical.
May 26, 2025
•
Karl Kanthak
April 2025
How a proper negotiation of "non-tariff barriers" to trade could support MAHA goals.
Should the US improve food standards to EU requirements, or force the EU to lower standards?
Apr 11, 2025
•
Karl Kanthak
What is the CA DPH's Opinion of Measles Vaccine Efficacy?
Since at least 2015, "Personnel treating a measles case should use an N95 respirator, regardless of evidence of measles immunity"
Apr 6, 2025
•
Karl Kanthak
