“The rate of serious injuries from vaccination is less than one in a million.”

Anyone who applies any level of critical thinking would know this is an absurd, fanciful, and impossible claim.

It is a multi-step process to properly design, properly test, properly license, properly manufacture, package, label, transport, store, prepare for administration, accurately dose, administer in a sanitary fashion and guarantee it is actually the intended vaccine delivered to the correct patient.

For the ultimate rate of injury to the recipient to be only, “one in a million”, would require that the error rate for every one of those steps to be much less than 1/1mil.

Think simply. These slides are from my talk, “Are Vaccines Magical?”

Medical Error is often considered to be the 3rd leading cause of death in the US.

Are vaccines somehow magically protected from errors? Hardly. Oral rotavirus vaccine is being injected often enough to show up on vaccine guidance FAQ pages.

Conventional pharmaceutical Adverse Drug Reactions, not defective product or improperly administered product, are the 4th leading cause of death.

Are vaccines somehow magically protected from causing adverse reactions?

The MMR provokes a febrile seizure at rates of 1/1250 to 1/3500.

The same organizations that are responsible for the development and regulation of conventional medications, where adverse drug reactions are the 4 to 6th leading cause of death, depending on who is measuring, are also responsible for vaccines.

Vaccines are magnitudes more complex than conventional pharmaceuticals, which often contain only 1 active ingredient plus inert carrier compounds.

Vaccines have the intended ingredients, including antigen(s) - live attenuated viruses, which may or may not be properly attenuated, killed viruses or parts thereof, toxoids, etc.- plus inactivating agents / viral inactivators, adjuvants to excite the immune system, buffers, preservatives, stabilizers, surfactants, growth medium, medium nutrients, residual medium, protein purifiers, tonicity adjusters, antimicrobials, manufacturing residue, emulsifiers, etc. https://www.vaccinesafety.edu/components-excipients/

Plus, the possibility of unintended ingredients- adventitious viruses, bacteria, funguses, chemicals, and other contaminants including particulates (see above charred shrink wrap), or unsanitary processes. https://www.fda.gov/media/163115/download

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/national-international/fda-inspection-finds-unsanitary-conditions-at-md-factory-making-jj-vaccine/3011686/

But somehow vaccines are safer than OTC drugs which frequently cause harm.

https://www.bottomlineinc.com/health/diseases-conditions/the-most-dangerous-otc-drugs/

The same organizations that cannot guarantee to amputation of the correct limb, or operate on the correct side of the body, where errors are considered to be the 3rd leading cause of death, are also responsible for administering vaccines.

https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/eliminating-serious-preventable-and-costly-medical-errors-never-events

Yet somehow, they are able to get it perfect when it comes to vaccines and the vaccination process?

If that were true, why wouldn’t they simply “copy and paste” the perfect vaccine system over to the conventional drug and medical system and eliminate all reactions and errors in the overall medical system?

How can it be that vaccines and the vaccination process are somehow an oasis of perfection in a system of fatal and debilitating undesirable effects and fatal and catastrophic errors?

Why has it been a priority for Public Health and Pharma to promulgate this fantasy that somehow if a pharmaceutical product is intended to be a “vaccine”, none of the real-world conditions apply?

Are vaccines made by elves, and administered by angels?

Conceding that any vaccine injury is legitimate breaks this fantasy.

If any vaccine injury is real, then the chance that not every person who claims, “I or my child was harmed by an injection represented to us to be vaccine”, are not categorically mistaken or lying, and that injury might be true, too.

The “black swan” concept is that as soon as one black swan is identified, the claim “all swans are white” is impossible.

This fantasy that vaccines are harmless is critical because if any parent or patient believed that there was any legitimate chance that receiving a vaccine could cause harm, then universal, population level vaccination programs collapse.

Not only can injuries not be conceded, but you also can’t even question the safety.

This concerned father’s X-post that has now gone viral illustrates why validating any vaccine injury or questioning the safety of vaccines can never be permitted.

https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1923759920203301493

What outrageous objections did this father raise to get him thrown out of the office?

He didn’t wholesale reject vaccination; he simply raised the logical questions any thinking person who has broken the spell that vaccines are somehow magical will generate.

He offered to do one, or even 2 at a time, but thinks 6 injections at one visit is overkill.

Sounds common sense to me.

Refusal to do the whole schedule, on schedule, got him banned from this pediatric office.

What were his unacceptable questions?

“Why are we doing 6 at a time, plus one of them is a 3-antigen combination?”

“If my daughter has a reaction, how are you going to know which one caused the problem?”

“I know people whose kids were fine before a shot and now they are in a wheelchair or can’t talk. This isn’t something I heard on the internet, I know these people.”

“Why is she getting a Hep B shot, with no appreciable risk of exposure?”

“Why is she getting a polio shot when there is no polio anymore?”

This father was not objecting to all vaccines, just the idea of doing them 6 at a time.

How long will the Universal, Population Level Vaccination program last if more parents start to ask these simple, common-sense questions?

How many vaccines are too many?

There is no such thing as too many vaccines.

It is “Standard of Care”, that is it is normal medical practice that, “There is no limit to the number of vaccines that can be administered in one visit.”

You don’t have to be a scientist to understand how ridiculous that sounds.

Singapore just criminalized refusing vaccination.

How deep is the conditioning? As recently as February 14, 2024, MAHA’s Dr. Malhotra, long a critic of statins, and calling for the withdrawal of the COVID vaccinations, said in this clip that “traditional vaccine serious adverse events are only 1 in a million.”

This is partly due to the “silo” phenomenon. Many people who research or experience a negative outcome to a drug or procedure and do the deep dive, will discover that the benefit / desirable outcome in that silo is based on various types and levels of fraud.

The error is then believing this fraud is restricted the specific silo the where the person has done the research as is not across the board in all silos.

Silos without fraud are the exception, not the standard.

Dr. Malhotra did the statin dive, the Covid vax dive, but apparently at this time had not yet done the conventional vaccine dive.

I am in multiple silos, and they all have at least some levels of fraud.

My base assumption now when encountering a new silo is to assume there is going to be a comparable level of fraud of those in the other silos I have researched.

In a future post will address the connection to how the “Vaccines are Magical” fantasy is connected to the state control of medical exemptions.

I hate to “sub-grub”, but if you appreciate my content, I can commit more time to posting with additional support.

If you find value from my content and presentations or want to support my work please consider a paid subscription, or for a one-time donation you can “buy me a coffee” (or two, or more).