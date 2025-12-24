2025 witnessed a record 2,012 measles cases in the United States, according to the CDC .

But buried inside that statistic is a single line that few people notice — and yet it shapes the national conversation:

“Unvaccinated or Unknown: 93%”

That shorthand is where transparency ends and narrative begins.

1. A Real Statistic, Built on a Convenient Merge

If the CDC truly wanted to educate the public on who is getting measles, it could easily publish this data broken out by both vaccination status and age.

Every state‑level report already records:

age,

dose number (0, 1, 2),

and whether the record is verified or unavailable.

That means the CDC unquestionably has the raw data to distinguish between “unvaccinated” and “unknown.”



But instead, they collapse the two into one number that gets repeated endlessly by journalists:

“Most measles patients were unvaccinated.”

If 93% were truly unvaccinated, CDC press releases would lead with that, not bury the qualifier: “or unknown.”

2. Why “Unknown” Doesn’t Mean What People Think (K‑12)

For school‑age children, the “unknown” label is legally impossible for U.S. citizens.

Every state requires a Certificate of Immunization Status (CIS) for school enrollment.

The only legal exception? Students protected under the McKinney–Vento Homeless Assistance Act, which mandates immediate enrollment of children without health or vaccine records — a category encompassing:

undocumented immigrant minors,

recent arrivals,

and unhoused American children lacking paperwork.

Therefore, any “unknown” child in CDC’s data is almost certainly a McKinney–Vento enrollee, not a vaccine‑refusing U.S. citizen.

McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act

3. Among Adults, “Unknown” = Vaccinated Without Proof

Adults are a different story altogether.

CDC and state health departments do not accept self‑attestation of childhood vaccination.

If an adult can’t produce a paper or digital record, they’re logged as “unknown.”

But since national immunization surveys (NIS) show MMR coverage exceeding 90% for children since 1995, the overwhelming majority of today’s adults were vaccinated decades ago.

That means the “unknown” pool of adult measles patients can’t plausibly be mostly unvaccinated — there simply aren’t enough unvaccinated adults left to account for 93% of cases.

(Yes, the NIS data confirms coverage > 90% in every survey month since the mid‑1990s; it has hovered between 90–93% for nearly 30 years.)

4. The “97% Effective” Myth

CDC continues to repeat that “two doses of MMR are 97% effective.”

That number isn’t derived from durable field outcomes—it comes from idealized, short‑interval challenge trials.

Real‑world effectiveness varies by:

Age at first dose,

Time elapsed (~10–25 years = wane zone),

and host genetics.

Data from multiple outbreak investigations show measurable primary failure (2–10%) and secondary failure (waning antibodies) in vaccinated adults.

Immunity decays; sterilizing protection is not permanent.

5. Acknowledge What the California DPH Already Does

Since 2015, the California Department of Public Health (CADPH) has quietly instructed healthcare personnel treating measles patients to take N95 precautions regardless of their vaccination or antibody status.

That directive—still active today—explicitly states:

“Healthcare providers should wear an N95 respirator regardless of whether they have acceptable evidence of measles immunity. People fully vaccinated for measles have been involved in measles transmission.”

In other words, one of the largest state public‑health agencies in the country acknowledges that vaccinated people catch and transmit measles.

CDC knows this too—but doesn’t publicize it.

6. “Vaccine Rash,” or Clinical Measles by Any Other Name

Roughly 5% (1 in 20) of MMR recipients develop a febrile rash illness clinically indistinguishable from wild‑type measles.



Only PCR testing can tell the difference—but that level of confirmation isn’t always done or reported.

So how many “cases” within CDC’s 93% category might actually be post‑vaccine rash illnesses?



Nobody can say, because CDC does not release the genotype breakdown showing how many cases are from vaccine‑strain virus (genotype A) versus wild‑type strains (B3, D8, etc.).

That silence itself is a data choice.

Clallam County had to “adjust” case count when a “case” was determined to be a “vaccine reaction”.

Question: Is the “vaccine reaction rash” so brutal that it is clinically identical to a feared natural measles infection, or is natural measles so mild it is identical to the acceptable “vaccine reaction rash”?

The Vaccine Information Sheet, VIS used to contain this quantified data, reaction rates have now been scrubbed.

7. When You Add It Up

Let’s reconstruct with logic rather than slogans:

Age Group Likely “Unknown” Explanation

Under 5 delayed schedule, missing newborn records

5–19 years McKinney–Vento students without records

20 + years Vaccinated adults lacking documentation or waning immunity

That means the “unknown” column is not the anti‑vaxxer column.



It’s the record‑gap column — and the CDC’s merger of it with “unvaccinated” distorts public understanding of measles epidemiology.

8. Why This Matters

The CDC’s 93% figure is technically correct but scientifically misleading.

By merging “unvaccinated” and “unknown,” they:

inflate blame toward vaccine refusal,

hide the scope of waning immunity and record failures , and

protect the myth of a 97% bulletproof vaccine.

If the data supported the claim that nearly all patients were truly unvaccinated, the CDC would trumpet that breakdown .



9. Data Transparency Is Not Optional

Everything needed to separate these categories already exists in CDC datasets:

State reports include age, dosage verification, and documentation source.

Publishing a simple cross‑tab—Age × Vaccination × Verification Status—would expose how many cases are:

Verified unvaccinated, Vaccinated without records, and Documented vaccine failures.

Until that happens, the “93% unvaccinated/unknown” statistic remains less a scientific statement than a public‑relations talking point.

Final Thought

The public deserves epidemiologic honesty, not narrative euphemisms.

If vaccinated adults are driving outbreaks due to waning immunity, we need booster research—not scapegoating.

If immigrant or homeless children lack documentation, we need outreach—not misclassification.

And if CDC messaging merges the two to maintain appearances, that’s not science—it’s spin.

EDIT:

This slide from the California DPH after‑action review of the 2015 Disney Measles Outbreak shows that among 49 cases without immunization records, 48 were adults — 20 (≈ 41 %) self‑reported having been vaccinated and “many others were unsure.” Among cases with records, 31 % were vaccinated. So roughly 40 % – plus of those without records believed they were vaccinated as well. These data indicate vaccine failure and waning immunity, not “anti‑vaccine sentiment” or “vaccine hesitancy” — and certainly not a “97 % vaccine efficacy.”

If you find value from my content and presentations or want to support my work, please consider a paid subscription, or for a one-time donation you can “buy me a coffee” (or two, or more).