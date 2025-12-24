Karl Kanthak on Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cat's avatar
cat
Dec 24

Some of the older gens, such as the Boomers, have no record of being vaccinated. I got all the vaccines that kids were supposed to get way back when; no proof/records were provided (my mom kept track on a small notecard kept in her wallet). Then when I went back to university in 1990s, I had to get MMR again because of lacking proof. At that time, I wasn't given a receipt of anything proving I got the MMR shot then, but the school was given something so that I could attend. It seems that it would be simple for AI, at this point, to go back in time to compile which vaccines were required and where (schools, universities) to make reasonable assumptions.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Karl Kanthak and others
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
Dec 25

Thank you for your work on this piece, Karl. I'm going to restack it. Very relevant and important.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Karl Kanthak and others
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl Kanthak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture