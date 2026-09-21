RE: Docket No. HHS–OS–2026–0332, RIN: 0991–ZA62 Request for Information: Categories Used in Federal Vaccine Recommendations and the Role of Shared Clinical Decision-Making

To the Office of the Secretary and the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines:

I have been defending nonmedical exemptions to school vaccination requirements since 2010, when the first legislation to eliminate them was introduced in Washington State. In that time, I have worked directly with hundreds of families, met with legislators and health officials across multiple states, and reviewed the primary literature, the manufacturer package inserts, the Vaccine Information Statements, the ACIP and USPSTF frameworks, and the surveillance systems that are supposed to detect harm. I submit these comments from that vantage point.

I will address the questions most relevant to my experience. I have organized my comments around four points.

1. The Categories Are Not the Problem.

The Absence of a Safety Standard Is.

The RFI asks whether the current categories — routine, risk-based, and shared clinical decision-making — are adequate, clear, and well understood. They are not. But the deeper problem is that the category framework addresses only the strength of a recommendation. It says nothing about the evidentiary standard required to place a vaccine in a category in the first place.

Preventive interventions must meet a higher safety standard than therapeutic ones. Therapeutic drugs are given to people who are already ill, where the risk of a poor outcome can be outweighed by the need to treat in a timely fashion. Vaccines are given to healthy people for infections they may never encounter, or which they may have already encountered and successfully survived. The acceptable harm threshold for prevention must approach zero.

The United States Preventive Services Task Force embodies this principle through an open analytic framework that measures both efficacy and harm at every stage of evaluation, with explicit feedback loops for adverse effects of screening and adverse effects of treatment. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices operates under a fundamentally different architecture — a closed loop running from manufacturer studies to FDA approval to ACIP recommendation to population-wide implementation, with post-market surveillance that rarely feeds back quantitatively into guideline revision.

The USPSTF has not updated its immunization recommendations since 1996.

It explicitly defers to ACIP, noting that “the methods used by the ACIP to review evidence on immunizations may differ from the methods used by the USPSTF.” In effect, the body with the higher evidentiary standards has handed the keys to the body with lower standards. Vaccines are quintessential preventive agents, yet they are assessed using therapeutic-tier criteria that tolerate higher risk and weaker evidentiary feedback.

Any reform of the category structure that does not also align ACIP’s evidentiary standard with the USPSTF’s will simply relabel the same problem.

2. The “One in a Million” Figure Is Not a Safety Finding.

It Is an Accounting Ratio.

The RFI asks what considerations should be relied upon in setting recommendations, including the availability and strength of evidence. Before any category framework can be trusted, the Department must confront the fact that the foundational safety claim underlying the entire schedule is not a scientific finding.

The claim that serious vaccine injuries occur at a rate of “less than one in a million” is derived from HRSA’s own data report, which states the methodology explicitly: over 5 billion doses of covered vaccines were distributed from 2006 to 2023, and 9,551 petitions were compensated. The ratio is:

doses distributed / VICP compensation payouts​

The numerator is not injuries. It is legal victories. Approximately 60% of all compensation awarded by the VICP comes from negotiated settlements where HHS “has not concluded, based upon review of the evidence, that the alleged vaccine(s) caused the alleged injury.” The government pays while explicitly denying causation. Since 1988, over 29,000 petitions have been filed; roughly 13,000 were dismissed and removed from the numerator on legal or procedural grounds, not because the injury did not occur.

The denominator is not doses administered. HRSA’s own footnote states: “The data provide an estimate of the annual national distribution and do not represent vaccine administration.” A substantial fraction of distributed doses expire, spoil in cold chain failures, or sit unused. https://www.hrsa.gov/sites/default/files/hrsa/advisory-committees/vaccines/vicp-stats-04-01-25.pdf

There is no other domain of human activity where “number of successful lawsuits divided by units shipped” is treated as a valid measure of safety. Not automobiles. Not pharmaceuticals. Not food. Not aviation. Not workplace safety.

This matters directly to the RFI’s questions about trust and communication. The Department cannot build durable trust on a safety figure that is, on inspection, an accounting artifact. If the Department intends to earn public confidence, it should commission an independent, methodologically sound estimate of serious adverse events — one based on active surveillance in defined populations, with doses administered rather than doses distributed as the denominator, and with conceded injuries tracked and published.

The HRSA claim that injury occurs at a rate of less than one in a million underwrites 'Standard of Care' guidance such as, 'There is no upper limit to the number of vaccines that can be administered in one visit.' With 109 FDA-licensed vaccines, 16 routine vaccines, 6 combination vaccines, multiple manufacturers per antigen, and administration across all pediatric ages, the sheer numerical and logistical barrier of testing every possible combination at every possible age guarantees that this is an untested — and therefore unscientific — claim.

The only way 'no upper limit' can be stated as guidance is if the underlying premise is that vaccines cannot cause harm. If harm is impossible, testing is unnecessary. The guidance is not science — it is the logical consequence of the 'one in a million' construct.

For reference, until approximately 2010 the Public Health Agency of Canada published a boilerplate figure of 1 serious adverse event per 100,000 doses distributed — ten times the US claim — described as the established baseline “based on tens of millions of vaccine doses distributed over several years.” That figure subsequently disappeared from PHAC’s site without correction or replacement. The Department should explain why the US figure is ten times lower than its closest peer’s published estimate, and why that peer’s estimate was withdrawn. https://web.archive.org/web/20091208030312/http://www.phac-aspc.gc.ca/alert-alerte/h1n1/vacc/addeve-eng.php

3. The Categories Imply Consent Applies Only to SCDM. It Does Not.

Question 3 asks whether the current categories unintentionally imply that parental permission, individual consent, or meaningful clinical discussion applies only to shared clinical decision-making recommendations. The answer is yes, and the implication is harmful.

CDC guidance states that for routine, catch-up, and risk-based recommendations “the default decision should be to vaccinate,” whereas for SCDM recommendations “there is no default.” This framing treats consent as a formality for routine vaccines and a genuine process only for the subset where the agency has already conceded that individual circumstances matter.

The problem is compounded by the practical reality of pediatric vaccine administration. In my experience, and consistent with the survey evidence the Department cites, the consent process for routine childhood vaccines is nominal. Parents routinely cannot state which vaccines their child received at a given visit. The practice in many pediatric settings is what sales professionals call an “assumptive close” — the clinician states that vaccines are due and proceeds. This is not informed consent. It is administrative compliance.

The Department should expressly distinguish the strength of a Federal recommendation from the consent, parental-permission, and assent processes involved in administering any vaccine. A routine recommendation is not a waiver of informed consent. It is a statement about population-level expected benefit. Those are different things, and the current framework conflates them.

I would also note that the framing of “vaccine hesitancy” — a term coined by the WHO’s SAGE Working Group, which debated whether it carried a “negative connotation” and chose it anyway — has been used to characterize parents who are making careful, individualized risk assessments as psychologically deficient or misinformed. The Oregon Vaccine Hesitancy Index, developed by Oregon Public Health officials themselves, found that hesitancy tracks in a dose-response relationship with social closeness to perceived vaccine harm. The closer the source - from “read about it” to “know someone” to “my own child” - the higher the hesitancy score. A 2013 Lane County, Oregon study found that the majority of exempting parents “do so on a vaccine-by-vaccine basis” and “see themselves as active participants in their child’s healthcare.” https://www.scribd.com/presentation/237894435/Oregon-Vaccine-Hesitancy-Index-PPT

https://scholarsbank.uoregon.edu/server/api/core/bitstreams/e411f8df-740f-41d4-abc7-d50e7d0d6855/content

These are not hesitant parents. They are parents who observed something and responded to it. A framework that treats them as a communication problem rather than a source of information will not earn their trust.

4. A Minimum Reform Template

If the Department is serious about restoring scientific credibility and public trust, I would urge consideration of the following elements, drawn from the USPSTF model:

Dual cohorts. Compare vaccinated and unvaccinated populations for infection incidence and overall health outcomes, with results published regardless of direction. Explicit error channels. Track administration errors, immediate reactions, and vaccine failures as analytic variables — not as anomalies to be minimized. A product cannot be safer than the administration process. Examples: CDC Grand Rounds: “Preventing Unsafe Injection Practices in the U.S. Health-Care System”. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/pdf/wk/mm6221.pdf Another MMWR has documented oral rotavirus vaccine being injected into infants, and the agency acknowledges VAERS “might capture only a small fraction of vaccine administration errors.” "Oral vaccine injected into infant" Karl Kanthak · December 15, 2024 More from the “Ask the Experts”, immunize.org FAQ page. Read full story Transparent databases. Open longitudinal datasets for independent review. The Vaccine Safety Datalink is currently locked from outside examination. Natural infection recovery node. Incorporate documented outcomes following natural infection, including immune maturation and other benefits, as a comparator. A separate safety authority. Aviation safety is regulated separately from aviation promotion; the NTSB investigates crashes and has no stake in whether people fly. Vaccine safety should be investigated by an entity with no institutional interest in vaccine uptake. Published conceded-injury data. If the Department believes the serious injury rate is one in a million, it should publish the names-free registry of conceded injuries. If it cannot produce one, it should explain why.

5. Closing

The Department’s own notice acknowledges that “recommendations perceived as premature, overconfident, or insulated from candor about uncertainty... impose lasting costs on the credibility of all Federal vaccine recommendations.” I agree. But the remedy cannot be limited to better communication of the same claims.

A recommendation framework is only as trustworthy as the evidence beneath it. When prevention ceases to test itself, it ceases to be science. The Department has an opportunity to restore that discipline. I hope it takes it.

Respectfully submitted,

Karl Kanthak, Washington State

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